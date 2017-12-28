Cardi B News: Videos Surface Online and Fans Track Down Woman in Offset's Alleged Cheating Video

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Cardi B launched her new single, "Bartier Cardi," before the end of 2017.

Recent reports have revealed that music industry's couple Cardi B and Offset are facing some heat from the fans after a deprecating of the former spread online and another video of the latter allegedly cheating also surfaced. Furthermore, fans seem to have tracked down the woman in Offset's cheating video, identifying it as an Instagram model.

According to reports, the video that surfaced at the same time that Cardi B's single was released a few days before Christmas depicted the recording star smiling, twerking, and bending over in front of a camera. The video was recovered from Cardi B's iCloud account, which had been hacked. The rapper's attorney, Scott Manson told TMZ that the videos were illegally obtained and that they would be going after the culprits responsible for releasing the videos online.

In light of these events, Cardi B has since responded to the confusion and rumours from the fans that it was not a secret that she was a stripper before she became a recording artist. Cardi B has decided to take the situation lightly by standing by the fact that the video only confirmed what was already known before. Despite this, even more, fans are concerned about another video that was released which featured Offset allegedly cheating on Cardi B with an Instagram model.

Further reports reveal that the fans managed to track down the woman in the video, and they are convinced that it was Faith Nketsi and that the video was made sometime in October when the pair were in South Africa. Offset seems to be holding the camera and there has been confirmed that it was his voice that can be heard in the video. Cardi B has yet to release an official statement on the matter but fans are expecting the "Bartier Cardi" singer to delve more information in the coming days.