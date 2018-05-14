Cardi B Prays for Azealia Banks After Receiving Insults From Fellow Rapper

Facebook/IamCardiB Featured in the image is "Bodak Yellow" rapper Cardi B

Pregnant rapper Cardi B chose to take the high road and prayed for Azealia Banks before opting to lie low on social media.

On Friday, Banks slammed the "Bodak Yellow" rapper during a visit to The Breakfast Club. She claimed that Beyonce's 2016 album "Lemonade" uplifted the culture of black women, but the momentum was ruined after Cardi's arrival in the music scene.

"There was just this really, really, really intelligent conversation going on nationally and then everything just kind of changed and then it was like Cardi B," Banks said during the interview.

The "212" rapper also mocked her fellow songstress, calling her a "caricature of a black woman" and criticizing her for her spelling and grammar.

Cardi answered Banks' statements via a post on Instagram but decided to completely take down her account afterward. However, some fans were quick to screengrab her post.

"I'm from the hood," she wrote in her post. "I speak how I speak. I am how I am. I did not choose to be famous — people choose me. People followed me on Instagram and the people gave me a platform to introduce my talent. I never asked to be an example or a role model. I don't want to change my ways because I'm famous. That's what I just mind my business," she added.

It only further fueled Banks' anger towards Cardi, which prompted her to launch another attack where she called her illiterate and criticized her for agreeing to be the baby mama of a man who had a lot of children with other women since her fiancé Offset already has three other kids from previous relationships.

However, Cardi seemed to have the last word when she addressed Banks insults. "Just because I mix a few words up, forget to use commas or misspell a few words doesn't make me illiterate and doesn't make me stupid. And because I laugh a little harder or talk a little louder doesn't make me a caricature!" she said in the now deleted post.

She, however, did not add another insult in her answer to Banks' harsh words against her. Instead, she chose to pray for her enemy's inner peace.

"I hope you find your peace in your own heart and reason in your own mind. Pray for your own success before you pray for the downfall of others!" Cardi also stated.

While the soon-to-be mother has yet to reveal why she deleted her Instagram account and turned her Twitter account private, she revealed in her previous post, as reported by E! News, that she believed social media is a disgusting place where people lost their humanity.

She criticized people who choose to wish ill of others and lead them to have low self-esteem. She also claimed that it can drive celebrities into insanity.

Perhaps Cardi wants to stay out of all the negativity from social media for the sake of her upcoming child. However, it may still be possible for her to return to these platforms soon.