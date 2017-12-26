Cardi B to Collaborate With Jennifer Lopez? 'Bodak Yellow' Rapper to End 2017 With New Single

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Cardi B lauched her new single, "Bartier Cardi," before the end of 2017.

Cardi B could be collaborating with Jennifer Lopez on a new single. Meanwhile, the female rapper ends the year with a bang by launching a new track.

There are speculations that the "Bodak Yellow" singer is working with Lopez, also known as JLo, after Alex Rodriguez went live on Instagram, showing one of their conversations with DJ Khaled in the studio.

The four-minute clip, which was shared by Famous Celebrities Snaps after the post has expired, showed JLo and Khaled talking about a certain track with Cardi B's involvement.

At the 1:19 mark of the clip, JLo — also famously known as Jenny from the block — asked Khaled if they "need more Cardi" in one part of the song. Khaled then asked if Cardi has heard the mix yet.

"No, I haven't sent it to her yet. I've only been sending them to you," said Lopez, indicating that she has already worked with Cardi B on the track and that it's already underway.

The leaked conversation could be enough proof that JLo and Cardi B will release a track of their collaboration; however, it is yet to be confirmed by both artists. Meanwhile, JLo and Khaled also talked about when it would be right to launch the said track.

"January third, fourth and fifth...something like that. I won't do it right on the second, not on that day. It'll probably be the third, fourth and fifth," JLo revealed.

Meanwhile, Cardi B is ending her year in one of the best ways any artist could by launching a new single just before 2018 arrives.

Cardi B's new single, titled "Bartier Cardi," features 21 Savage. The female rapper talked about her new single while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and teased why she gave it that title.

"I named it 'Bartier Cardi' ... because I didn't want Cartier to sue me," Cardi B told Jimmy on the late-night show.