Cardi B Updates: Rapper Feels Loved After Getting Support for Her Pregnancy

In spite of her decision to hide her pregnancy for a while, Cardi B now expresses her gratitude for all the support that she gets for the new chapter in her life.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper finally ended months of speculations during her guesting stint on "Saturday Night Live" when she debuted her growing baby bump while rapping her newest single titled "Be Careful."

After her televised pregnancy announcement for her first child with rapper fiancé Offset, Cardi B received a lot of well-wishes and support from fans and fellow artists alike, including fellow rapper 50 Cent, punk rock band Green Day, as well as hip-hop and R&B singer Rihanna.

The expectant mother turned to Instagram to thank her supporters. Cardi B screengrabbed Rihanna's post on her Instagram Stories where the "Umbrella" singer congratulated her for her pregnancy, and Cardi said that the love that she receives is overwhelming.

She also took some time to tease with 50 Cent and the members of Green Day, who both sent their congratulations to the pregnant rapper. But she gave a hilarious response to the band who said that they want to party with her to celebrate, saying "Can ya wait a couple months?I wanna get dumb drunk with yaaaa!!!!" This could mean that her due date is just right around the corner.

On the other hand, the rapper also explained why she denied her pregnancy at first when she received some backlash from some haters.

"This is why I did not wanted to say nothing," she wrote in her post which she later deleted according to a report from E! News. "People be so thirsty to scrutinize and try to destroy something that it suppose to be a blessing," the rapper added.

She also turned to Twitter to address her doubters, saying that the baby will not slow her down. "I started winning when the whole world was doubting on me! Think imma lose with my little baby counting on me?" she said.

Meanwhile, Cardi B's pregnancy raised a question about her very hectic schedule. According to Variety, the rapper has several concerts lined up from today until October, including several tours with Bruno Mars starting September and a number of festivals such as the Panorama Festival in New York this July.

But it seems like the rapper has no plans to cancel any of her concerts yet, except for the Wireless Festival in London that is scheduled for July. The announcement came from a post from the festival organizers and not from the artist.

Her opening spot for Bruno Mars' concerts will also push through, according to a rep from the tour promoter Live Nation. However, there are no updates regarding her scheduled two sets at Coachella this month. Her reps remain mum about the publications request to comment on her other upcoming performances.

Cardi B and Offset have yet to announce when their baby is due, but speculations from TMZ mentioned that she might be four or five months pregnant at the moment. This could mean that she will welcome her baby sometime in July.

The rapper is also keeping the gender of her baby a secret at this point.