Carl Lentz officiates Justin, Hailey Bieber’s private wedding ceremony attended by many ‘pastor friends’

Justin and Hailey Bieber held their Christian wedding ceremony in Palmetto Beach, South Carolina, Monday at a venue that was attended by many of their pastor friends.

The couple was wed at a chapel near their hotel. While the ceremony and reception were private, some of their guests have been sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the reception.

Hillsong Church NYC pastor Carl Lentz officiated the ceremony, a source who attended the wedding told The Christian Post.

Before the ceremony, the bride's fathers, Stephen Baldwin, said in a video posted online by TMZ that the couple wanted to keep God at the center of their wedding ceremony and would be inviting many of their pastor friends.

As seen in several photos posted on Instagram, Carl and Laura Lentz, Chad and Julia Veach, Rich Jr. and DawnCheré Wilkerson, and Joel Houston and Judah Smith were all in attendance to celebrate the Biebers marriage.

Other photos show the bride and groom entertaining their celebrity guests, such as Jaden Smith, Kendall Jenner, and Jason Kennedy. Others in attendance were Kris and Kylie Jenner, Joan Smalls, and Camila Morrone.

During the ceremony, Justin nervously “stumbled over [his] vows six times,” CP was told by an attendee who also described Hailey’s wedding dress as “stunning.”

The singer was the first to publicly share photos from their wedding. Justin captioned the photos, "My bride is [fire]." The watermark in the top left corner of the pictures read, "The Biebers, September 30, 2019."

TMZ reported that during the reception, Justin grabbed the “mic and performed with Dan + Shay ... JB is featured on a new single that the band will release Friday.”

On Sunday, the day before the wedding ceremony, the Biebers invited select guests on a boat that took them to a formal rehearsal dinner. Following the dinner, reports revealed that the Biebers hosted a "sleepover party” complete with ice cream, water guns and a screening of “The Notebook,” which is said to be the couple's favorite movie.

Justin, 25, and Hailey, 22, reconnected last June while the pop star was on a much-needed break from his career to clean up his then bad-boy image.

The two were legally married in a civil ceremony in September 2018 at a courthouse in New York.

In a February interview with Vogue magazine, Bieber said he and his new bride waited to have sex until their wedding night because he vowed to God that he'd live a chaste life after battling a sex addiction.

They are now in couples counseling and are regularly seen with their church friends and pastor,s many whom attended their wedding ceremony on Monday.