Carol &Tuesday Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming television original Japanese anime series “Carol & Tuesday,” which will be directed by Shinichiro Watanabe and animated by the animation studio Bones.

"Carol & Tuesday" is just one of the television original Japanese anime series that is coming to Fuji TV's brand new +Ultra programming block. It will be animated by Japanese animation BONES under the direction of popular Japanese anime director Shinichiro Watanabe.

Fans will recognize Shinichiro's name from his critically acclaimed previous works "Cowboy Bebop" in 1998 and "Samurai Champloo" in 2004. He has also directed the 2012 Jazz anime series "Kids on the Slope" and the 2014 mystery-thriller anime series "Terror in Resonance."

The announcement about the upcoming anime was done during the "+Ultra ~Fuji TV Anime Lineup Presentation 2018" live stream event last week. A teaser video has also begun streaming on the series' official site with the tagline "The two met and created a song. No one knew what a miracle it would bring."

Aya Watanabe wrote the script for the anime. Her previous works include the 2003 Japanese film "Josee to Tora to Sakana-tach (Josee, the Tiger and the Fish)," and the 2011–2012 Japanese television drama series "Carnation."

Eisaku Kubonouchi is credited with the original character animation and concept, while the music production is in the able-hands of Flying Dog.

No further detail has been revealed about the series as of the moment. More information is expected to be released in the coming months.

"Carol & Tuesday" is slated to premiere sometime in April 2019.

Moreover, auditions have been opened worldwide for aspiring singers who will be dubbing the singing voices of the titular characters Carol and Tuesday. Successful applicants will also be performing the songs for the characters, which will eventually get a CD single release.

Applicants must be female under 25 years old, who can sing in native-level English. The slots are open to any nationality until April 25, Japan Time. Additional details about the eligibility conditions and application process can be found on the series' official site in English.