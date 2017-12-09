Carolina Panthers Roster, Injury News 2017: Center Ryan Kalil Says He's Playing on Sunday

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Jeffrey Beall) Ryan Kalil with the Carolina Panthers in 2016.

Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil may finally be healthy enough to return to the field this Sunday.

Kalil has only appeared in two games this season while he continues to deal with a lingering neck injury, but he has been practicing in a limited capacity this week and Panthers head coach Ron Rivera seems to like what he has seen from his star center thus far.

"He's had a good couple of days," Rivera said on Thursday, according to ESPN. "Real encouraged by it. I know he's encouraged by it. He looks good out there. We'll continue with it," he added.

Kalil is currently listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, but the five-time Pro Bowler is optimistic about his chances of playing and he has made it clear that he's ready to start.

"I'll be suiting up and snapping the ball on Sunday," Kalil said, via ESPN.

The 11th-year pro originally sustained the injury during their season-opening victory over the San Francisco 49ers, and he hasn't played since he reinjured his neck in the opening quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears on Oct. 22.

Kalil just can't wait to make his return to game action after sitting on the sidelines for most of the season.

"It's been frustrating," Kalil stated, via the Panthers' official website. "You work hard all offseason rehabbing the shoulder. You get tired of the rehab and get itching to play the game that you love and have played your whole life," he continued.

"The game doesn't care, you know? It will take it from you pretty quickly," he added.

Well, Kalil couldn't return at a better time because Tyler Larsen currently dealing with a foot injury and he hasn't practiced in any capacity this week. Larsen has been starting at center while Kalil was sidelined.