Carolina Panthers Roster, Injury News 2017: Charles Johnson Suspended Four Games for PED Violation

(Photo: Reuters/Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports) Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson (95) motions against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at the Georgia Dome, Dec. 27, 2015.

Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson will have to sit out a few games in the coming weeks due to a league-mandated suspension.

The Panthers have confirmed that Johnson has been suspended for four games by the National Football League (NFL) for violating the league's policy on use of performance-enhancing substances.

Johnson sat out the Panthers' 31–21 loss to their National Football Conference (NFC) South rivals the New Orleans Saints this past Sunday, and he will also miss their games against the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I accept full responsibility. I have been recovering from back surgery, dealing with the daily grind of football and mistakenly thought this could help. It was an error in judgement on my part. We have a special group here I wanted to be a part of and felt an obligation to do my part by getting back as soon as possible," Johnson said in a statement, via the Panthers' official website.

"Regretfully I have disappointed people, but I promise to come back ready to redeem myself when this suspension is over," he added.

The veteran defensive end will return to the active roster on Dec. 25, and he will be available for the Panthers' regular-season finale against the Atlanta Falcons.

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera has spoken with Johnson after Friday's practice. He noted that he was disappointed to hear about the suspension, but he said now was the time for the next person on the depth chart to step up.

Julius Peppers should continue to start opposite Mario Addison in Johnson's absence. Fifth-year defensive end Wes Horton and rookie Bryan Cox Jr. should see some action in the coming weeks as well.

The Panthers also activated wide receiver Damiere Byrd from the injured reserve list to take Johnson's spot on the 53-man roster.