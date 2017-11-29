Carolina Panthers Roster, Injury News 2017: Greg Olsen Avoids Setback in First Game Back From Foot Injury

(Photo: Reuters/Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports) Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) walks on crutches after an injury in the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bank of America Stadium, Sept. 17, 2017.

It appears that Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen has avoided a major setback in his first game back from a foot injury.

Some have feared that the two-time second-team All-Pro tight end might have re-broken his surgically repaired right foot after he started experiencing soreness in last Sunday's 35–27 win over the New York Jets, but both Olsen and Panthers head coach Ron Rivera downplayed the seriousness of the injury after the game.

"He came in at halftime and was sore. They examined him and said if you want to go back out and give it a shot, go ahead. He came out and gave it a shot. Realistically he told us it was sore, and they shut him down," Rivera said on Monday, via the Panthers' official website.

"Knowing how these things are coming off [an injury] are sometimes a little tricky, and when you're dealing with your foot there's only so much you can do," Olsen stated, via ESPN. "We just thought it would be best not to go crazy out there on that turf," he added.

Initial tests came back negative after the game on Sunday, and according to ESPN, renowned foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson examined Olsen's foot on Monday and it seemed fine. This is great news for the Panthers because they can't afford to lose him again for an extended period of time.

Dr. Anderson also performed the surgery on his right foot after he broke it in their week two victory over the Buffalo Bills. After missing eight games with the injury, Olsen was listed as a full participant in practices last week and he was activated from the injured reserve list last Friday so he could make his return on Sunday.

Olsen only had one catch for 10 yards before he was pulled out of the contest.