Carolina Panthers Roster, Injury News 2017: Pro Bowl Tight End Greg Olsen Returns to Practice

(Photo: Reuters/Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports) Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) stiff arms Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Lavonte David (54) in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium, Oct. 10, 2016.

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is finally back on the practice field after missing the last eight games with a broken foot.

The three-time Pro Bowler practiced with the team on Monday and he's aiming to return to the field this Sunday when the Panthers take on the New York Jets at the MetLife Stadium.

"I don't know if I was breaking any records out there, but it was a good start. Just getting your rhythm down, your cutting in and out of breaks," Olsen said after Monday's practice, via the Associated Press.

"I would love to pick back up where I left off and play every snap and catch 10 balls - that would be great. Maybe that happens. I'll try. But that doesn't necessarily mean that's going to happen. There are going to be things I can do by being out there with helping other guys get open and little things like that," he added.

Olsen broke his foot during the Panthers' 9–3 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 17. He is not really used to sitting out games. In fact, prior to injuring his foot, the two-time second-team All-Pro tight end hasn't missed a game since his rookie season in 2007 when he was still with the Chicago Bears.

Olsen's return should give the Panthers a big boost on offense.

Two-time first-team All-Pro center Ryan Kalil also practiced on Monday and he's on track to play on Sunday as well. The five-time Pro Bowler has only appeared in two games this season after he injured his neck in the Panthers' season-opening win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Tyler Larsen has been starting at center while Kalil was recovering from the injury.

Meanwhile, The Panthers have designated wide receiver Damiere Byrd (broken arm) to return from the injured reserve list.