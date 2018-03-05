Carrie Underwood Denies Split Rumors With Husband Mike Fisher

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Grammy winner Carrie Underwood during the "Movies Rock" taping back in 2007

Carrie Underwood has denied rumors that she and her husband Mike Fisher have already broken up. False divorce rumors about her and Fisher have been swirling around since February, but Underwood has always maintained that she and her husband are happy and are not on the verge of a split.

On March 2, the female singer took to Twitter to make it clear that all is well with her and Fisher. That time, Fisher has just returned to the ice to play in the Nashville Predators vs. Vancouver Canucks game in Canada, where he is from. The game, which marked Fisher's return to his team and his home country since ending his retirement in February, was a big comeback for him as he managed to score for the Predators.

After the game, the Predators' official Twitter account posted a GIF showing Fisher's goal and Underwood responded with a tweet that said, "Hawt... I'd marry him!" Her tweet has since then inspired happy responses from her fans, with one even joking, "Sorry, I think he's already a taken man." Another one teased, "He's already married to a really good country singer."

Underwood's funny tweet also came after she celebrated the success of her husband in hockey in her new music video for "The Champion," featuring Ludacris. The said music video featured snippets of the NHL star's achievements in the sport and his successes with his team.

Before Underwood defended their marriage on Twitter this week, Fisher had already addressed the divorce rumor on Instagram when he responded to a fan's comment on one of his posts. Last week, Fisher posted on Instagram a passage from the Bible that reads: "Search me, God, and know my heart; test me and know my anxious thoughts. See if there is any offensive way in me, and lead me in the way everlasting." When a fan commented, "Praying for you and Carrie," the athlete responded, "We've never been better. Thanks," suggesting that the passage did not have anything to do with his relationship with the country singer.