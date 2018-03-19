Carrie Underwood Latest Rumors: Country Singer and Husband Want Baby Number 2?

Reuters/Harrison McClary Carrie Underwood performs a medley of songs at the 47th Country Music Association Awards in Nashville

Husband and wife Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood are on good terms and are reportedly trying for baby number two, despite persistent rumors that they are heading for splitsville.

According to a report by Life & Style, the Fishers are sticking together, and no divorce is coming soon for them. In fact, the couple are now more comfortable with their married life after seven years of being together. Although they have their share of ups and downs, Mike and Carrie believe that they would overcome everything as long as they keep an open line between the two of them. The secret to their wedded bliss is said to be a combination of communication and quality time together.

"She wants the world to know that she and Mike are stronger than ever," an insider told Life & Style. "They've certainly had their ups and downs, like everyone, but divorce was never an option for Carrie. She says hard work, faith, and commitment to family saved her marriage," the source added.

Carrie and her husband are also reportedly working hard to soon give their 3-year-old son, Isaiah, a sibling. The songstress has made clear that it would not be a Band-Aid baby since there is nothing to fix in her relationship with the professional hockey player.

According to reports, she has been trying to conceive for a long time now. Back in November, Carrie made many of her fans worried when it was reported that she took a bad fall outside their home. She had a broken wrist and needed about 50 stitches to her face.

Although she has been staying under the radar since the accident, Carrie still keeps her fans updated about her recovery. Mike is said to be a pillar of strength during these times, staying by her side while she was in recuperating.

This March, the 37-year-old athlete posted a birthday greeting for his wife on his Instagram account. It was a throwback photo of Carrie when she was sporting a huge, curly hairdo. Mike called her an incredible wife and an amazing mom in the post.