Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher News: Singer's Husband Shuts Down Divorce Rumors

Reuters/Lucas Jackson Honoree and singer Carrie Underwood arrives with her husband Mike Fisher at the Time 100 gala celebrating the magazine's naming of the 100 most influential people in the world for the past year, in New York April 29, 2014.

Mike Fisher is shutting down the rumors suggesting that he and wife Carrie Underwood are divorcing.

Fisher recently took to Instagram to share a passage from the book of Psalms chapter 139: 23-24, which reads: "Search me, God, and know my heart; test me and know my anxious thoughts. See if there is any offensive way in me, and lead me in the way everlasting." His post quickly gained traction with over 22,000 comments which included one from user @beverly.ayers who thought that his post was somewhat a cry for help.

"Praying for you and Carrie. Ignore the media! Hold tight to each other. There are always bumps in the road. Keep focusing on Jesus! He will guide you thru!" the fan commented.

In response to the comment, Fisher replied saying, "That's not media. We've never been better. Thanks."

Now, it seems like the fans don't have to worry about the couple's relationship status since, as per Fisher, everything is going fine.

Not only that, Us Weekly reports that Fisher and Underwood are trying really hard to get pregnant with a second child. Their first child, a son, Isaiah, is now 2-years-old, and the couple are actively on a quest to expand their family.

While their relationship and family life seem to be doing well, Carrie Underwood is still trying to keep a low profile after a trying few months following a hard fall where she suffered a broken wrist and about 50 stitches to the face. However, she does keep her fans updated with her recovery through her Instagram account.