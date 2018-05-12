Facebook/Carrie Underwood Featured in the image is country singer Carrie Underwood

Her face may have been affected by the scars brought by a freak accident in November 2017, but Carrie Underwood's son still makes her feel like she is the most beautiful woman in the world.

Speaking with People to promote her activewear line called CALIA, the country music superstar shared that her three-year-old son Isaiah Michael can make her feel pretty even if she does not feel it herself.

"I feel the prettiest when my kid says something that's just super sweet," the 35-year-old multi-awarded singer stated.

Underwood also recalled a recent story when Isaiah suddenly appeared just before her hair and makeup artist fixed her. She said that her son tried to stop her stylist from touching her face that morning.

When she asked why he was upset, the young boy said that he likes her just the way she is, even without putting any makeup on. "That made me feel pretty. I know I wasn't [pretty] because I had just woken up and hadn't brushed my teeth yet, but he made me feel pretty," she also said.

In January, Underwood opened up about the accident that gave her a broken wrist and severe cuts to her face.

According to the note sent to her fans club that the publication managed to obtain, she underwent a surgery that required her to have 40 to 50 stitches on her face. She also said that she was already recovering during that time but felt that she will not look the same.

She opted to be optimistic about the situation. "I honestly don't know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful," she also in her note. "I am grateful that it wasn't much, much worse. And I am grateful for the people in my life that have been there every step of the way," she added.

Underwood hid her face for several months after her tragic fall, but Taste of Country just spotted her latest Instagram post taken at the anniversary of her introduction at the Grand Ole Opry. It showed the closest shot of her still blemish-free face.

Her face still looked unchanged, which could mean that she recuperated well after the surgery that corrected her fall injury.

Meanwhile, multiple sources claimed that Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher is planning to relocate after her freak accident that happened just outside their current home.

According to the source, the singer and the Nashville Predators center would still like to call Nashville their home. However, they are still planning to move to a different location somewhere around the area.

The source claimed that Underwood's fall and their problem in the neighborhood's security were the factors for the couple's decision to move somewhere. "They've been having a lot of issues with neighbors letting people in the community to look around and it all escalated after the fall," the source also said in the report.

However, a rep for Underwood could not comment on the validity of the report.