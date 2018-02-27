Carrie Underwood Posts New Selfie After Her Face Accident Last Year

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Grammy winner Carrie Underwood during the "Movies Rock" taping back in 2007

Fans of Grammy winning singer Carrier Underwood are happy to see her new selfie after suffering a bad fall back in November 2017. Last year, Underwood had to get 40 to 50 stitches after a serious face injury, and now she posted a frontal picture of her on Instagram with her mouth covered.

The 34-year-old singer has not been posting selfies for a while after the accident until Friday, Feb. 23. Underwood posted a picture of her with husband and former NHL star Mike Fisher. Most of Underwood's face is showing in the picture except for her mouth, cheeks, and chin that were covered with the X logo of the End It Movement coalition.

Underwood captioned the photo with, "Together, we're in it to end it! Help us shine a light on modern day slavery. @enditmovement #enditmovement." Her post then generated a lot of positive comments from her followers. One fan even wrote, "Pure Vit E oil will help tremendously with your scar. I've seen it work." Most of the comments commended Underwood and Fisher for their support for the movement.

Underwood has been updating her fans about her recovery, and it looks like everything is going well. Her wrist after the surgery is all healed up, and she said she is "good to go." Her fans are now waiting for new pictures of her revealing her full face after the accident last year.

Underwood and Fisher recently celebrated the third birthday of their son Isaiah, and the former even shared the Disney-themed birthday cake on Instagram. The artist recently made news after donating $10,000 to the Oklahoma police officer who suffered serious injuries after a horrific truck accident. Underwood, who was born in Oklahoma, donated the money to the GoFundMe page under her married name, Carrie Fisher, to help Assistant Police Chief Justin Durrett with his recovery.

Durrett suffered multiples gashes on his head, a damaged spine, and a broken neck after getting ejected from his truck. Netizens applauded Underwood for her donation as an act of selflessness.