Carrie Underwood Releases Music Video After Accident

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Carrie Underwood releases "The Champion" music video months after her fall.

Last March 2, Carrie Underwood released a new music video for her latest single.

The music video, featuring rapper Ludacris, starts with an American flag, followed by short clips of political leaders and athletes. Underwood is shown singing in a studio in between clips. The #MeToo movement was also featured in the video, and so were few clips of Underwood's "American Idol" journey.

This inspiring video was used during the Super Bowl and the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, which was very relevant as most clips were of professional football players, hockey players, and other athletes. But, the music video was not limited to just that.

Clips of every day "champions" were also highlighted in the music video, like children who dressed up as superheroes or child ballerinas.

Historical "champions" were also remembered in the music video of "The Champion." Protests at the Berlin Wall, footage from the Civil Rights movement, and a clip of Martin Luther King Jr. were shown as well.

People who have watched the music video have also noted that shots of the famous "Kinnick Wave" were featured as well. The "Kinnick Wave," also known as "The Wave," is a newly-formed tradition that was first done by Hawkeye fans during a Hawkeye's game last year.

The video is also seen as Underwood's way of addressing her latest trauma. As fans would know, the country singer fell outside her Nashville house last year, and she suffered multiple injuries due to this.

"In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well," Underwood wrote in a post retrieved by US Magazine. "The doctor told [Underwood's husband] Mike [Fisher] that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in."

But, Underwood did not let this hinder her from her music. Even when Underwood had to stay out of the spotlight for a while to heal from her injuries, she did not let her music career stay stagnant for too long. Just five months after the fall, the "American Idol" winner released the much-awaited music video for "The Champion" on her YouTube channel.