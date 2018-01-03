Carrie Underwood Reveals Freak Home Accident Caused 40 to 50 Stitches to Her Face

Carrie Underwood made a daring confession to her fans about her freak home accident last November. She admitted that there was more to it than originally reported as it also involved 40 to 50 stitches to her face.

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Carrie Underwood had facial surgery following a freak accident in November.

The award-winning singer posted on her official site, which was accessible only to subscribed fans, that she did not just suffer a broken wrist following her accident. She also injured her face that required the stitches.

"When I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different," Underwood confessed. "I'm hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal, but, again, I just don't know how it's all going to end up."

Despite her accident, Underwood remained active on social media and even posted a selfie days before New Year. Her face, however, was fully wrapped in a scarf, which was meant to keep her warm from the winter weather. Little did the public know, she was actually hiding her facial scars.

"Below Deck" alum Adreinne Gang, however, had a photo of Underwood when she ran into the singer at the gym around mid-December. She posted the photo on her Twitter timeline last Dec. 13.

Gang told Entertainment Tonight that she did not notice Underwood's injury, who appeared to be fine. Gang also said that Underwood never talked about her accident and was sweet and gracious towards her.

Underwood's accident happened days before she was due to be at a Nashville benefit concert for hurricane victims. She cancelled her appearance as a result. The singer, however, divulged her facial injury to mark the New Year. She told fans she would like to make 2018 an amazing year and letting them know of her actual ordeal was a start.