Carrie Underwood Shares First Selfie After Horrible Accident

Carrie Underwood had kept mostly to herself following the unfortunate accident that had befallen her back in November, which also required stitches to her face. However, now, she has finally shared a glimpse of herself when she posted an all-new selfie featuring her husband, Mike Fisher.

It should be remembered that back in November, Carrie Underwood had experienced a dangerous fall on the front steps of her house in Tennessee that had left her with a broken wrist and a few stitches. While at first it was claimed that the accident had been non-life threatening, it was later found out that the Grammy award-winning singer had sustained injuries and cuts that required her to get between 40 to 50 stitches to her face. Even though the singer had assured fans that she would be just fine, not much has been seen of her since then, until now.

Just recently, the 34-year-old took to Instagram to share a selfie of herself together with husband Mike Fisher in support of the End It movement geared towards the annihilation of human trafficking and modern slavery. While the selfie had given fans a glimpse of Underwood's face, it had still been partly concealed by a large X placed on her face, as well as on Fisher's fist.

"Together, we're in it to end it!" she wrote. "Help us shine a light on modern day slavery," she added.

With the mother of one keeping a low profile, fans are curious as to how the stitches would affect her appearance. Even the songstress herself acknowledged on her website that when she finally steps back into the limelight, she might look different.

"I am determined to make 2018 amazing and I want to share things with you along the way. And when I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different," Underwood said.