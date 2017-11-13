Carrie Underwood Suffers Broken Wrist After 51st CMA Awards

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Carrie Underwood performs "Softly and Tenderly" during the in memoriam segment of the 2017 CMA Awards show.

Country singer Carrie Underwood is currently recovering after falling at her home and suffering a broken wrist and several other injuries. The accident happened after she hosted the 51st annual Country Music Awards (CMA), which was recently held in Nashville.

"On Friday night, Carrie Underwood took a hard fall on some steps outside her home," Underwood's representative said in a statement, as reported by ABC News. "While there were no life-threatening injuries, she was taken to the hospital to be treated. She sustained multiple injuries including a broken wrist and some cuts and abrasions from the fall."

The representative further revealed that Underwood missed a benefit concert in Nashville, which was dedicated to the Oct. 1 victims of the Las Vegas shooting. It was also sponsoring relief efforts made for the victims of the hurricanes in Florida, Puerto Rico, Texas, and the Caribbean.

Underwood has since turned to social media to address the concern of the fans. The singer thanked the fans for the support, and she told them that she is going to be alright even though the recovery may take a while. She further expressed that her husband, former National Hockey League (NHL) star Mike Fisher, will be taking care of her throughout her recovery. He was able to return to her side to take care of her after she was discharged from the hospital.

Underwood and Fisher recently came under fire after the latter expressed his love for hunting. He recently posted on social media that there was deer who he let pass after he discovered that its horns were too short for a legal kill. He has since responded to the criticisms by saying that hunting protects that population of the deer and the small animals. Underwood has also expressed her support for her husband after he announced his retirement from his hockey team.