Carrie Underwood To Miss Induction in Oklahoma Hall of Fame After Home Accident

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Country singer Carrie Underwood will be missing her induction in the Oklahoma Hall of Fame. The news comes after she has been reported to have suffered a fall at her home, which resulted in several bruises and a broken wrist.

"First and foremost, we want Carrie Underwood to know our thoughts and prayers are with her during her recovery. She exemplifies the very definition of an Oklahoma Hall of Fame Honoree and we are certain that she will be considered for future induction," said Oklahoma Hall of Fame President and CEO Shannon L. Rich in a statement.

Underwood's induction was supposed to be held ay Cox Convention Center on Nov. 16, which is also Oklahoma's State Day. Although she will be not be inducted into the 90th class of Oklahoma's Hall of Fame, Rich emphasized that she will be eligible for nomination in the future class.

The accident happened in Underwood's Nashville home, after she and her husband, former National Hockey League star Mike Fisher, attended this year's Country Music Awards (CMA). She had a hard fall on the steps outside of her home. Underwood has since released a statement, which expressed her appreciation for the support of the fans. She further reassured them that she is now in recovery and that Fisher was able to return to her side to take her home from the hospital.

The country singer and the Oklahoma native recently missed a benefit concern for victims of the Las Vegas shooting and the recent hurricanes that devastated Florida, Puerto Rico, Texas, and the Caribbean. The star-studded Country Rising concert was held in Nashville, where it pushed through without Underwood. The singer has also said that the recovery may take a while. More information on the status of her health and recovery is expected to be revealed in the coming months.