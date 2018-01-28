Casey Affleck Opts Not to Present the Best Actress Award at the Upcoming 2018 Oscars

(Photo:REUTERS/Mike Blake) Actor Casey Affleck arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017.

Casey Affleck opted not to present the best actress in the upcoming 2018 Academy Awards.

It has been confirmed that Casey Affleck has chosen to withdraw from presenting the best actress award in the 2018 Academy Awards. Not only that, the actor has also chosen not to participate in the prestigious awards show. With his non-participation, the actor has officially broken the tradition wherein the recipient of the best actor award in the previous year would have to present the best actress award in the following year.

Casey Affleck won the best actor award during the 2017 Oscars for his role in "Manchester by the Sea" and has since attracted much controversy following that due to the sexual harassment allegations he had previously received. The actor already attracted media attention before his win and his 2010 sexual harassment scandal was brought up. Two women had previously sued the actor of sexual harassment while working on the Joaquin Phoenix documentary "I'm Still Here." However, Affleck denied the claims and the cases were eventually settled out of court.

With him being linked to sexual harassment, Affleck became the recipient of immense public backlash following his first Oscar win and with sexual misconduct and harassment being a prevalent issue in Hollywood during the last three months, it seems like the actor has made the right decision not to attend the Academy Awards this year.

According to Deadline, Affleck did not want to be a distraction during the event and that all focus should be turned towards the performances of the actress in the category. Not only that, the publication also called it a no-win situation for the actor. Interestingly, the accusations made against him had recently become a hot topic with petitions being made on Change.org that Affleck should not present the best actress award.

Representatives for the Academy Awards also released a statement saying, "We appreciate the decision to keep the focus on the show and on the great work of this year."