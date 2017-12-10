Casey Affleck's Divorce Documents Reveal His Annual Salary

REUTERS/Mike Blake Actor Casey Affleck arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017.

Casey Affleck's divorce documents have revealed his annual salary.

It has been public knowledge that Oscar-winning actor Casey Affleck and his wife of 10 years, Summer Phoenix, are getting divorced. However, with their divorce proceedings still ongoing, one aspect of Affleck's professional life had just recently been revealed: his annual salary. In light of Affleck's recent finalization of his divorce from Phoenix, his divorce documents have revealed that the "Manchester By The Sea" actor rakes in about $400,000 a year.

Phoenix filed for divorce from the actor on July 31, and in her documents, she has listed November 2015 as the date of their separation. However, their split had only been announced in March of the following year, revealing that the former couple had finally decided to end their 16-year relationship and 10-year marriage.

"Casey and Summer have amicably separated. They remain very close friends," Affleck's rep announced.

Phoenix met Affleck when they were introduced by her brother Joaquin Phoenix in 2000. The two immediately started dating each other, and they finally got married back in 2006. With their divorce, the former couple has two sons together, 13-year-old Indiana and 9-year-old Atticus. Furthermore, Affleck will not be paying spousal support to Phoenix but is paying her $4000 in child support as well as their children's private school tuition for the next two years.

However, despite ending their relationship, it looks like the two still have much love and respect for each other, as evidenced by Casey Affleck's speech at the Golden Globes wherein he pays tribute to his children and his soon-to-be ex-wife, saying: "Despite how I might think that I'm in charge at my house, it's my kids that give me permission to do this because they have got the strength of character to keep at bay all the noise that surrounds people that live publicly to let me travel for months at a time. I love you, Indiana and Atticus. Thank you very much. And to their mom that gave me just about every good acting idea I ever had. Thank you very much, I love you."