Cast Reveals Smooth 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Transition

Despite its earlier challenges in production, actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge claimed that "Solo: A Star Wars Story" will be a "beautiful film" under the direction of Ron Howard.

In an interview with IGN, the actress revealed that the transition between Howard and the film's former directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller did not encounter any problems.

"The handover there was done with such warmth and generosity from everybody, and Ron's just a master at his craft; he's going to make a beautiful film out of it," the actress whose role in the movie remains under wraps said. "You just really trust him and it was just really exciting to work with him. I mean, it would've been exciting to just pass him in a corridor, let alone for him to be parachuted into the film you're working on."

She also hinted that there were a lot of scenes that she already shot under Lord and Miller's direction which will be retained in the movie. This could be the same as Donald Glover, who also said in front of the panels at the recent Television Critics Association tour where he said that his character, the younger version of Lando Calrissian, did not encounter a lot of reshoots under Howard's lead.

"I think we've all never been faced with anything like that and I think he did a good job of coming and tell us he didn't want to change what we were doing at all. He wanted us to remain confident in our vision," Glover stated. "He just wanted to sculpt it in in a way."

Other stars for "Solo: A Star Wars Story" also include Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, Emilia Clarke as Qi'Ra, Woody Harrelson as Tobias Beckett, Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca, as well as Richard Dixon as Elite Citizen.

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" is slated to debut in theaters on May 25, 2018.