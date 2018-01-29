Casting Call for Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' Is Out

Reuters/Fred Prouser Award-winning director Steven Spielberg might soon begin work on "Indiana Jones 5" with Chris Pratt and Harrison Ford.

Steven Spielberg has put out a casting call for "West Side Story," indicating that the remake is moving forward even without him confirming what his next project will be. Previously, the renowned filmmaker expressed interest in having "Indiana Jones 5" and "West Side Story" as his next projects, but he has yet to confirm which of the two he will take on first.

As of this writing, little is known about what the "West Side Story" remake is going to be all about. However, Spielberg recently described the upcoming film as his "dream project," so fans of the filmmaker should expect Spielberg to give his all in creating the musical remake.

Recently, Spielberg announced that he's looking for three Latino performers to play Maria, Anita and Bernardo in the project. His casting call also includes a Caucasian actor for the role of Tony. In the call, Spielberg said it would be a plus if those who would audition for the roles had experience in singing and dancing, which isn't surprising, considering that the upcoming "West Side Story" is a musical.

"West Side Story" is centered on the New York street gangs operating on the harsh streets of the upper west side. As two gangs battle for control of the turf, one member falls in love with the sister of one of the members of their rival gang. Because of its premise, "West Side Story" is often considered as the modern day retelling of William Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet," although this one features lots of singing and dancing.

"West Side Story" is also characterized by its heavy racial aspect, as the members of the two gangs come from two different races. While the members of the Jets are all white, the Sharks are all Puerto Ricans. Considering America's current immigration issues, the film's racial aspect is believed to be one of the reasons Spielberg finds the project appealing.

"West Side Story" does not have a release date yet.