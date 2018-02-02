'Castle Rock' Premiere Date, News: Super Bowl Ad Teases Several Stephen King References

YouTube/Hulu Bill Skarsgard on the trailer of 'Castle Rock'

The new teaser for the Stephen King-inspired series, "Castle Rock," reveals several references to the author's many masterpieces.

Hulu will launch a new trailer for "Castle Rock" that will be aired during this Sunday's Super Bowl, and it offers several Easter eggs to King's novels.

The trailer begins with Andre Holland's Henry Deaver arriving to Castle Rock after he received from an unidentified man from the Shawshank prison, which was featured in King's "The Shawshank Prison."

But based on the query of Scott Glenn's Alan Pangborn to Holland, it appears that Castle Rock is his hometown.

Later on, the trailer reveals that Bill Skarsgard — who portrayed the titular monster in the film "It" based on King's novels — is the inmate who called Holland and brought him back to Castle Rock.

After the trailer shows a series of characters looking scared and worried, it shows Melanie Lynskey's Molly Holland at the doorstep of a fellow resident of Castle Rock as she raises her fears for the town.

"I think that something terrible is going to happen," Molly says to Sissy Spacek's Ruth Deaver, to which she answers, "It's happening."

Holland and Spacek's characters have the same last names. Many assume that the two characters are related. However, their exact relationship is yet to be revealed when "Castle Rock" premieres.

Aside from the previously mentioned, other cast members on the upcoming show who appeared in the trailer are Jane Levy as Jackie and Dale Terry O'Quinn as Dale Lacy.

Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason wrote and directed all ten episodes of "Castle Rock," which explores the themes and worlds that King created while also featuring some of his most iconic stories.

J.J. Abrams is the executive producer of the King-inspired horror series, along with Ben Stephenson and Liz Glotzer.

"Castle Rock" premieres this summer on Hulu.