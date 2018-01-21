'Castlevania' Season 2 Confirmed, Will Get More Episodes

(Photo: Netflix) An image from "Castlevania."

Fans are getting a double dose of the adult animated web television series "Castlevania" later this year.

Warren Ellis, the screenwriter of the Netflix series, confirmed that the show is returning this summer with eight episodes, which is twice the number of installments the first season had.

"Castlevania" fans were worried about the fate of the show, which is why Ellis was flooded with questions on Twitter about whether or not the show is coming back, which surprised him.

His response definitely doused the fear of fans about the show getting an abrupt end.

FAQ: people keep asking, so I guess word didn't get around? We're coming back this summer, for eight episodes, from Netflix.

Viewers are happy that "Castlevania" season 2 will get eight episodes. Many felt like the first season was too short although they enjoyed the four installments nonetheless.

While they are excited about getting to experience their favorite show twofold this time around, they still hope that animated series will get a higher number of episodes perhaps for a potential third season.

For those who are hearing about "Castlevania" for the first time, the series is based on the1989 video game "Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse." It follows the story of Trevor Belmont, who defends the nation of Wallachia from Dracula and his minions.

The official description for "Castlevania" reads:

A vampire hunter fights to save a besieged city from an army of otherworldly beasts controlled by Dracula himself. The last surviving member of a disgraced clan fights to save Eastern Europe from Dracula.

The "Castlevania" season 1 finale saw Belmont give his all to save Gresit from certain doom and in the process, comes face to face with a shocking truth.

The exact release date of "Castlevania" season 2 should be announced soon. If it will be anything like the first season, new episodes of the show might arrive by July.