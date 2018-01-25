'Castlevania' Season 2 News: Vampires Come Back For More on Netflix

Youtube/Netflix A screenshot from the official teaser of Netlfix's "Castlevania."

Recent reports have revealed that despite its misgivings in the first season, "Castlevania" will be returning for a second season on Netflix. Furthermore, it seems that the show runners will be addressing the mistakes of season 1 by giving more for the fans to enjoy in the next season.

According to reports, the announcement was made by Warren Ellis, who wrote and produced "Castlevania" for Netflix. He revealed that a lot of the fans were asking him about the return of "Castlevania" and he promptly revealed that a second season was in line to be released. Although no official announcement has been made by Netflix, fans are taking Ellis' word for it. Regardless, fans are still advised to wait for an official Netflix announcement if only to receive more details and updates on the highly anticipated anime.

When "Castlevania" was released, the reviews were significantly mixed as some praised it for its violent and hysterical nature but also criticized the fact that it was only released in four episodes. According to critics, it might have made a good video game movie, but for its length and lack of in-depth themes, it falls short of being a good anime.

Further reports have revealed that the show runners may be looking to address this in "Castlevania" season 2 as they have announced that it will have double the episodes of the first season. As such, the anime is expected to delve into the story that they were not able to explore the eight episodes that will be released. Although no details of the plotline have yet to be revealed, fans are expecting to see Dracula (Graham McTavish) once again, especially since the video games did establish that he was not so easily defeated. Trevor (Richard Armitage) will have to do better this time around.

There is no release date yet for "Castlevania" season 2 but it is expected to return on Netflix sometime in the summer of this year.