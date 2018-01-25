'Castlevania' Season 2 Release Date News: Netflix's Anime Series Returns in Summer

Facebook/Castlevania A cover photo of the "Castlevania" video game series.

Fans now have confirmation that the Netflix anime series "Castlevania" will return for its second season in the summer.

Series writer Warren Ellis recently confirmed that the show's season 2 release date was slated for this summer. In a note he posted on Twitter, he wrote: "FAQ: people keep asking, so I guess word didn't get around? We're coming back this summer."

Ellis also confirmed that the second season would have eight episodes, which is double the number it had for its first season on Netflix.

The TV series is based on Konami's same title video game franchise, specifically "Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse's" story.

"Castlevania" season 1 premiered on the video streaming platform on July 7, 2017. On that same day, it was also confirmed that Netflix had already renewed the show for another season. However, since then, reports about the show have been scarce which prompted fans to keep asking when its second installment would be released.

The viewer ratings of the show is not known since Netflix has always been secretive about the numbers that its original shows rake in. However, its numbers on popular ratings aggregator websites like Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic proved that the show's first season did well.

On Rotten Tomatoes, its overall critics ratings is at 83 percent at the moment while viewers' reviews gave the show an 89 percent rating. Meanwhile, on Metacritic, the critics and viewer ratings were also at a positive tier with 71/100 and 7.7/10 overall approvals, respectively.

In the season 1 finale, Dracula's (Graham McTavish) army invaded Gresit. Main protagonist Trevor Belmont (Richard Armitage) tried to escape and later discovered that Sypha (Alejandra Reynoso) had some serious magical powers. Both characters eventually learned that the sleeping soldier was no less than Dracula's son, Alucard (James Callis). The three then teamed up to protect Gresit from Dracula.

"Castlevania" season 1 is streaming on Netflix.