'Castlevania' Season 2 To Premiere On Netflix This Summer

Netflix/Castlevania The second season of the "Castlevania" animated series is one of the anime shows to be featured on Netflix in 2018.

The second season of Netflix's animated take on the hit video game Castlevania is set to arrive this summer. This is according to series writer Warren Ellis who broke the news on social media.

"People keep asking, so I guess word didn't get around," Ellis said in a post on Twitter. "We're coming back this summer, for eight episodes."

Netflix first announced that they will be renewing the animated series back in July. The streaming service also announced that the second season will have double the episode count of the four-episode inaugural season.

Fans reacted positively to the news with one fan posting "Halfway through 'Castlevania' and I'm digging it. Watched a guy get his eye torn out by a whip and it was like the 5th goriest thing." Another fan expressed his desire for the series to have more episodes saying, "That 'Castlevania' show on Netflix needed to be about three times as long. Oh, and at least wrap up one major story arc, which it didn't do."

"Castlevania" centers on the final surviving member of the Belmont clan as he tries to thwart the efforts of Vlad Dracula Tepe and save Eastern Europe from the vampire and his minions.

The series premiered on the Netflix streaming service on July 7, 2017 and was greeted with a positive reception from both viewers and critics with the only criticism only being the aforementioned all-too-short season. Most of the series' success however can be attributed to producer Adi Shankar who has been keeping a watchful eye on the series.

When asked about the key to a successful video game to TV series adaption, Shankar's reply was simple yet concise.

"I don't think there is one," he said. "Because that's like asking what's the secret to adapting a book well? First and foremost, you've got to be a fan of it."

Netflix has yet to announce an exact release date for "Castlevania" Season 2.