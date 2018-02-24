Cat S61 Specs: The Phone That Was Built For The Rugged Environment

Facebook/catruggedphones Promotional picture for the Cat S61.

While the rest of the world seems to be focused on making button-less and bezel-less smartphones, company Cat seems to have a different idea as they have unveiled the next generation of smartphone in their lineup, the S61. Boasting rugged features and top of the line durability, the S61 is perfect for consumers looking for a gadget that can survive almost anything.

"The Cat S61 smartphone is built to be rugged and robust, to take on whatever elements, challenges or tasks you throw at it. It's the upgrade to your Cat S60; bigger, better, bolder than ever before," Cat said in a statement. "This tool is the most advanced, most skilled and most loyal partner you need to get any job done."

Cat boasted the S61 will be capable of thermal imaging and that it will feature an enhance software to maximize its 1080p display by adding the capability to read up to 400 degrees Celsius. The Cat S61 will also be capable of testing air quality through laser-assisted distance measurement and various other sensors. In terms of durability, the Cat S61 will not lag behind as it features IP68 rating and military grade 810G rugged certificates, which means that the flagship can be dropped from heights of up to 1.8 meters and submerged to depths of three meters for up to an hour.

On top of the published features, further reports also reveal that the Android navigators at the bottom of the screen are actual physical buttons presumably to enhance accuracy. The Cat S61 will not come cheap as it is expected to go on sale for an estimated $1,100 during the second quarter of the year. While the durability is a great selling point, the price might just be a deal breaker. More information is expected to be released in the coming weeks, so fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates.