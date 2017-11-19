'Catch-22' Cast News, Spoilers: George Clooney to Star in His First TV Series Since 'ER'

(Photo: Reuters/Stefanie Loos) Actor George Clooney attends a news conference to promote the movie 'Hail, Caesar!' at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 11, 2016.

For his return to the small screen, George Clooney will star in the limited series adaptation of Joseph Heller's acclaimed satirical novel "Catch-22."

The series is set in Italy during the World War 2 and follows the U.S. Air Force bombardier named Yossarian, who suddenly becomes the target of thousands of people for reasons he do not know.

His ordeal is made all the worse when his army continues to pile him up with fly missions that he is required to do unless he wants to be in violation of Catch-22.

This is a bureaucratic rule wherein an individual who looks out for his own safety in times of immediate danger to the point that he requests to be relieved from duty is considered to be of rational mind — a standard that proves his sanity that therefore disqualifies him from being removed.

On the other hand, the men who willingly charge into the dangerous combat missions are considered insane and are therefore allowed to leave the service.

In the "Catch-22" adaptation, Clooney will play the role of U.S. army colonel Cathcart, the conniving man behind the ridiculous rule and the one who increased the number of required fly missions. With that, he was not very popular with the troops.

Clooney will do double duty in the series by also co-directing all six episodes of "Catch-22" alongside long-time producing partner Grant Heslov.

The limited series adaptation will mark Clooney's much-awaited comeback to television. The last time he appeared in the small screen was almost two decades ago in the medical drama "ER."

"Catch-22" will be co-written and executive produced by Luke Davies and David Michod. There is no word yet on who will join Clooney in the cast, but the production is already set for next year so the ensemble should be announced in the coming months.