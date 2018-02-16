Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Skipping 'Teen Mom: OG' Reunion Special?

Facebook/teenmom Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra in an episode of 'Teen Mom: OG'

"Teen Mom: OG" fans might be waiting for Catelynn Lowell and her husband Tyler Baltierra's big revelations in the upcoming reunion specials for season 7, but it might not happen anymore.

A source reportedly told RadarOnline that the couple is planning to skip the filming of the reunion show this year. According to the source, Baltierra does not want to go to the reunion because its host Dr. Drew Pinsky "brings up a lot of personal issues that he forces them to talk about." But he will leave the decision to Lowell if they will still join the rest of the cast for the reunion show.

The insider also mentioned that Lowell and Baltierra will not be comfortable to be in front of the camera during the filming of the reunion special. "If they go to the reunion, they'll be forced to talk about the pregnancy and if she miscarried. It's understandable Tyler wants to pass on it."

The couple just announced their pregnancy in the previous episode of "Teen Mom: OG."

According to E! News, Lowell initially told her mother April by showing her three-year-old daughter Novalee wearing a shirt saying: "I'm going to be a big sister."

But fans are speculating that it did not push through because Lowell never talked about it on her social media accounts.

Lowell is currently checked into rehab since January 17 to work on a "childhood trauma." She also had herself treated for having suicidal thoughts back in November. This could be the reason why Baltierra does not want his wife to recall all the painful things that they have been through recently.

However, the source also mentioned that if the couple will decide to join the filming of the reunion special on March 3 to 4 in New York City, it would be to reconnect with their friends Amber Portwood and Maci Bookout, who were both "supportive of her through all this."