Catelynn Lowell Debunks Divorce Rumors With Tyler Baltierra

"Teen Mom OG" star Catelynn Lowell shut down rumors about her speculated split with husband Tyler Baltierra.

Speaking with Us Weekly, the 26-year-old said that she and her husband are not getting a divorce. However, she admitted that all couples undergo a lot of challenges in life. "We are a solid couple that will work through anything life throws at us," the reality star stated.

In the previous season of their long-running MTV reality show, the couple had to deal with their mental health struggles. She even asked her husband if he wanted to end their relationship when she told him that she wanted to return to rehab to treat her issues.

"I didn't even want to tell you that I was going back. I just thought, 'I wouldn't blame Tyler, like seriously, if you wanted to just divorce me.' I put you through so much,'" Lowell stated. She also told him that she felt that it is unfair for him to be in charge of their clothing business and take care of their three-year-old daughter Nova on his own. However, he reiterated that he is willing to face everything with her.

The rumors about the couple's divorce stated when the reality star changed her Instagram name from Catelynn Baltierra to Catelynn Lowell. This caused fans to take their concern on Reddit.

One of the fans has mixed emotions about the rumored separation between the two.

"Part of me thinks they would be happier and healthier away from each other. I want Cate to succeed and become her own person. She's been so dependent on him for so long," a Redditor wrote. "The other part of me is sad about this. I hope Cate is okay and doesn't spiral deeper because of this. Whether you like C&T or not, they clearly love and care about each other. It's always sad when a family splits," the fan added.

Others think that the name change was some marketing ploy to keep fans glued to their storyline on TV since they needed the fans to keep on talking about them to become more interesting.

But fans know that things were not easy for the couple over the past months. The two had to deal with cheating rumors, Lowell's multiple stints in the rehab, as well as her miscarriage late last year.

Meanwhile, Radar Online claimed that the couple owes almost $7,000 in debt.

According to the report, a delinquent tax bill from Michigan's St. Clair County Court was gathered by the publication saying that Baltierra owes as much as $1,794.88 in 2016 and $2,641.60 in 2017 for one of their homes and other $2,545.32 in 2017 for their other house.

The news came as a surprise since the couple has an online clothing business called Tierra Reign, and they are getting hefty paychecks from MTV.

The report also mentioned that the couple was not together to spend Mother's Day.

"Tyler is in Texas visiting his dad Butch and Catelynn is in Florida with Nova visiting her older sister," Lowell's father David told the publication. Baltierra also missed greeting his wife on social media. This fueled further speculations that things are not well between the two.

But after Lowell's statement, the fans of the couple could finally relax since their favorite "Teen Mom OG" stars are still very much together.