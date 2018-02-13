Catelynn Lowell May Miss the 'Teen Mom OG' Reunion Next Month

Facebook/Teenmom Featured in the image is Catelynn Lowell from "Teen Mom OG"

The cast of "Teen Mom OG" is all set for a massive reunion next month, but it looks like Catelynn Lowell may be skipping the event.

With Catelynn Lowell still undergoing treatment for her mental health, she may be unable to attend the "Teen Mom OG" reunion in New York this March. An insider had revealed that, so far, no news has come as to whether or not the 25-year-old will be attending the reunion or not and that her medical team would decide if she could in fact attend. "Catelynn's appearance is still very much up in the air and will be determined much closer to the date, even as late as the day before," an insider told Us Weekly. "Her treatment team will decide if she should go," the source added.

Furthermore, the insider also explained that, oftentimes, these kinds of reunions are grueling and emotional, which isn't exactly the sort of environment Catelynn should be in following the end of her treatment this February. It should be remembered that back in November, the reality star and wife of Tyler Baltierra had revealed she had checked herself into rehab after confessing to having suicidal thoughts. In late December, she briefly reunited with her family but only a few weeks later, she announced she was going back into therapy to try a different treatment.

Just recently, Catelynn surprised her husband, Tyler, when she revealed her pregnancy. Her 26-year-old husband had long expressed his desire to expand their family and now it looks like he has finally gotten his wish.

The surprise came when their three-year-old daughter stepped out with a shirt saying, "I'm going to be a big sister." And last Monday night, the couple finally told Catelynn's mother about the wonderful news.

Aside from Novalee and the soon-to-arrive baby, the couple are also parents to eight-year-old Carly who they placed for adoption.