Catelynn Lowell News: 'Teen Mom OG' Star's Husband Tyler Baltierra Shares Cryptic Message

"Teen Mom OG" star Catelynn Lowell returned to rehab to treat her mental health issues, but her husband Tyler Baltierra also made the news for posting a cryptic tweet.

On Sunday, the reality star posted an alarming tweet saying: "I just don't know if I can do this anymore" complete with a sad face emoji. This prompted his followers to send him several messages of support.

One of the fans told him to hang in there and avoid putting "everyone's" needs before his own. The fan might be referring to Baltierra's challenges with Lowell, since he has to take care of their three-year-old daughter Novalee on his own while Lowell receives her treatments for having suicidal thoughts in a facility in Arizona.

Us Weekly noted the Baltierra's post was the opposite of what he shared two days prior, where he uploaded a photo where he was showing off his 26-pound weight-loss achievement. It seemed like he was very happy with his new milestone.

Meanwhile, Lowell's father David talked to RadarOnline to share how proud he is about how she deals with her latest battle with depression.

According to Lowell's dad, not everyone knows how to deal with the crippling mental illness. "A large percentage of people still don't understand the difficulty dealing with mental illness. There's no magic pill or smooth conversation filled with advice to cure this illness," he stated.

David also said that he is very confident that Lowell will beat depression since she has the "drive, courage and tools" to get out of her current situation successfully. He also described her as one of the strongest women that he will ever know.

Lowell's battle to overcome her suicidal thoughts began in November, but she reportedly went home in December just six weeks of treatment. After the holidays, the "Teen Mom OG" star revealed that she will return to the facility to finish what she started.