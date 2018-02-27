Facebook/teenmom Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra

The heartbreaking loss that Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra recently experienced had been documented in the recent episode of "Teen Mom 2."

In the episode that aired Monday, Feb. 26, the couple learned that they have lost their third baby.

"It was very traumatic. [I saw] her shaking, and she's got blood everywhere," Baltierra said in front of the camera to recall how they discovered that his wife already miscarried as reported by Us Weekly. "She kinda like cleaned herself up and we figured what was going on. Spotting's normal but clotting ... all the clots are not. We just sat on the bed and cried. We just held another. There's nothing you can really do."

Baltierra also compared the feeling of losing their upcoming child to what they felt when they gave up their first daughter Carly for adoption. While he claimed that they can still visit Carly every year, they also felt that they lost her in the process.

Lowell also told show producer Kerthy that she would have killed herself due to depression if not for her husband and their three-year-old daughter Novalee. When her husband learned about this, he looked for a place that could help her deal with her suicidal thoughts. When he found one in Tucson, Arizona, they decided to check her in for treatments in November 2017.

The treatments lasted until December, but she returned to the facility for a third round of treatments in January to address some issues brought by a childhood trauma. But the 25-year-old reality star revealed through a post on Instagram showing herself and her husband to prove that she is already home with her family.

Finally home and it feels so good! A post shared by Catelynn Lowell (@catelynnmtv) on Feb 26, 2018 at 8:59pm PST

Meanwhile, another report revealed that Lowell's treatment team allowed her to join the rest of the cast of "Teen Mom OG" for its upcoming reunion special that will be shot in New York City.