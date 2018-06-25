Facebook/MTVcatfish Featured in the image is "Catfish: The TV Show" host Nev Schulman

MTV ordered to resume the production on "Catfish: The TV Show" after they found out that the sexual misconduct claims against executive producer and host Nev Schulman were not credible.

In a statement that was submitted to Deadline, the cable network revealed that they immediately hired the services of an independent third-party investigator to look into the sexual misconduct allegations against Schulman even if they never received a formal complaint.

"The independent investigator found the allegations made in the YouTube videos to be not credible and without merit," the statement from MTV and Creative Content said. "Given the results of the investigation, Catfish will resume filming. We take these matters very seriously and are committed to providing a safe working environment," it went on to say.

The sexual misconduct allegations were exposed in May after Ayissha Morgan, a guest from the show's fourth season, posted a video to accuse Schulman of harassing her while filming three years ago.

The 20-year-old claimed that the TV host repeatedly complimented her looks and questioned her if she is a lesbian or a bisexual. She also said that he forced her to sleep with him.

A network spokesperson told Entertainment Tonight during that time that they will conduct an investigation and ordered to postpone the remaining filming schedule of the show.

"We take these allegations very seriously," the statement stated. "We're working with Critical Content, our third party production company, to conduct a thorough investigation, and we've put a pause on shooting until the investigation is completed," it added.

Schulman, who had already denied the allegations, turned to Twitter to express his gratitude for the return of the show.

"Appreciate the support from you and so many others," the 33-year-old actor, producer, and TV host tweeted. "Excited to get back to work!" he added.

MTV has yet to announce the release date of the new episodes of "Catfish" in the coming days.