'Catherine: Full Body' Confirmed To Get A Western Release

"Catherine: Full Body," the remastered version of Atlus' 2011 puzzle platformer adventure will be getting a Western release. No specific date has been announced but it is expected to come after the game's Japanese release in late 2018.

According to Atlus USA, the localized versions will be available in both North America and Europe. In addition to the announcement trailer, fans can also visit the game's English website which is already up and running to find out more and check for updates.

As hinted by its subtitle, the game hopes to bring a richer experience for players. After being teased back in August, Atlus announced the game last week for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VITA adding that they are already halfway through development.

It was also announced that Studio Zero, the new internal development team at Atlus, will be handling the game's development. Back in June, it was announced that Studio Zero is already working on a new role-playing game for Atlus codenamed Project Re Fantasy. However, given the difference in genre's it's very unlikely that Project Re Fantasy is in any way related to the upcoming "Catherine" remaster.

A part puzzle game and part dating simulator and deeply seeded in sexuality, lust, betrayal, and morality, the game received positive reviews from critics particularly for its representation of gender stereotypes. While Atlus will leave the majority of the base game intact, there will be a number of new content to give players a fresh new experience to the story-driven game.

In addition to Katherine and Catherine, "Catherine: Full Body" will also feature a third love interest for Vincent named Rin who comes with her own story content. Other additions include new endings and story episodes, a wide array of difficulty options, a new block moving mechanic, an online battle feature, and a PS4/Vita cross-save support.