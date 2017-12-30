Rin is the new character set to be introduced in the remake

"Catherine: Full Body," the remake of Atlus' 2011 title "Catherine," was just made official earlier this month. And now, more details about the upcoming game have been provided.

A recent report from Gematsu contained the new details, including the ones about the game's updated storyline.

As fans may have already heard, the remake is changing things up quite a bit by adding a new character named Rin into the mix.

Rin's addition is going to make an already complex storyline even more complicated, with the developers noting that the love triangle storyline included in the original is now set to become a love quadrangle.

The new storyline featuring Rin is one that will call on players to make important decisions. Rin herself has not been fully fleshed out as a character, though the developers have provided some interesting hints about her.

Rin is a gentle person, but she is also someone who is very straightforward. She is also supportive and features a healing personality. She may lack a bit of common sense, however.

Unfortunately, other important pieces of information about Rin, including her real name and age, remain unknown at the moment.

It is worth noting that "Catherine: Full Body" is going to differ from the original not just because of Rin.

Additional content related to the characters included in the original title will also be introduced. New endings for Catherine and Katherine will be featured in the remake along with more movies and events.

Developers also revealed that they were adding a new mode which features "bold arrangements." Fans who prefer the original mode do not have to worry as that will still be accessible in the remake.

There is also a trailer for the game that fans can check out now.

More news about "Catherine: Full Body" should be made available in the near future.