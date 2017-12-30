'Catherine Full Body' Release Date: First Details Promise Big Gameplay Tweaks and More

(Photo: YouTube/Atlus) A screenshot from the "Catherine: Full Body" trailer.

The first details for "Catherine: Full Body," the first in the video game series launching on the next-generation consoles, have been revealed by Atlus.

The new game is described by the studio as the "definitive Catherine experience" with new episodes that push forward the "Catherine-style path of righteousness."

"Catherine: Full Body" will introduce the third Catherine who goes by the name Rin, who happens to be the new pianist at the Stray Sheep. She has a gentle and straightforward personality, but might be "considerably lacking in common sense."

She supports Vincent, who is taunted by his nightmares, and becomes a healing presence that exemplifies new values.

"Catherine: Full Body" will also feature Katherine and Catherine from the original game with the new installment giving them new endings as well.

All three characters are described as "even more aggressive, even more erotic, and even more stylish" in the upcoming game so fans can expect "many new bold and sexy events" and new anime movies.

Gameplay-wise, "Catherine: Full Body" sets itself apart by providing something for players who are not into the puzzle elements of the previous titles and those who are.

Functionality related to improving playability has been drastically enhanced to allow anyone to play "Catherine" until the end. Through groundbreaking systems unheard of in a puzzle action game, anyone will be able to enjoy the game from start to finish.

Atlus suggests that players will not be forced to do the puzzle-oriented gameplay in "Catherine: Full Body" if they are not into that kind of stuff and are more invested in the story.

At the same time, it will also provide something more to those who love the puzzle component in the form of "deeper puzzle action" and a new mode with "bold arrangements." They can also play once more the puzzle stages in the first "Catherine" game in the "Original Mode."

And through convincing feedback, the two-times more delicious definitive edition of "Catherine" will also offer new experiences to fans of frequently dying in video games. And even to players who played the original version of "Catherine," players who are good at puzzles and action, and players who are not good at puzzles.

"Catherine: Full Body" is set to be released on the PlayStation 4 and PS Vita on winter 2018.