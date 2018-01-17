Catherine Zeta-Jones Sticks Up for Husband Michael Douglas Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Reuters/Andrew Kelly Catherine Zeta Jones stand by her husband, Michael Douglas, in light of the sexual misconduct allegations made against him.

Catherine Zeta-Jones supports her husband, Michael Douglas, in his stance and in how he addressed the allegations of sexual harassment made against him.

Catherine spoke up about Michael's situation, wherein he came forward about allegations of sexual harassment made against him by a former employee. According to PEOPLE, Catherine and her husband fully support the #MeToo movement.

"As two people who have been in this business — him longer than me — was that we support 'Me Too' and the movement more than anybody, anybody — me as a woman, him as a man," Catherine revealed.

When it comes to the allegations made against Michael, Catherine stands by her husband's decision to pre-empt the story and give his statement first.

"There was no other way than to be preemptive in a story that had to be watched. ... I think it's very clear the way that he stands. I cannot elaborate on something that's so very personal to him," Catherine explained.

Michael recently came forward to Deadline to deny the allegations of sexual misconduct made against him by a former employee.

The said employee accused the actor of using colorful language and talking raunchily in her presence, as well as preventing her from getting another job and masturbating in front of her.

Michael admits to using colourful language and talking raunchily in conversations with other people, but not directly or involving the said employee. He also completely denies preventing her from getting another job and masturbating in front of her.

One of the reasons that pushed Michael to come out with the story first because publications that the employee has approached, such as The Hollywood Reporter and Variety, were willing to publish the story out of urgency rather than the corroboration of the facts.

When asked how it feels to be targeted, Michael gave a very emotional response.

"It's extremely painful. ... I tried to figure out, why the hell would somebody do this?" Michael said.