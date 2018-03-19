Catriona Gray to Represent The Philippines in Miss Universe 2018

Instagram/catriona_gray Featured in the image is the Philippines' Miss Univers 2018 representative, Catriona Gray.

Catriona Gray's inspiring words for the women of the former war-stricken city of Marawi gave her the crown to become the Philippines' representative for the Miss Universe 2018 pageant later this year.

Gray, who also represented the country at Miss World 2016 and ended among the top five, was asked by the US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim to give a message to the young women of Marawi as they face the road to recovery after dealing with a devastating war between the government and the Maute terrorist group.

As her winning answer, the 24-year-old Filipino-Australian TV host and beauty titlist said: "My answer and message to the women [of Marawi] is to be strong. As women, we are the head of the household. And, we have amazing influence not only [on] our own families – as mothers, sisters, and friends – but also [on] our community. If we could get the women to stay strong and be that image of strength for the children and the people around them, once the rebuilding is complete, the morale of the community will stay strong and high."

This makes Gray the first ever Filipina to compete in both the Miss Universe and the Miss World beauty pageants in history.

Aside from standing out of 39 lovely contestants to receive the highest crown in the annual Bb. Pilipinas beauty competition, Gray also got several special awards such as the Pitoy Moreno Best in National Costume, Miss Ever Bilena, Jag Demin Queen, Best in Swimsuit, as well as Best in Long Gown.

At the moment, the Philippines is just one of the 14 confirmed delegates for the upcoming Miss Universe 2018 competition. Other countries include Belgium, Cambodia, France, Indonesia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Kazakhstan, Peru, Poland, Trinidad & Tobago, Venezuela, and Vietnam. Other countries are expected to crown their representatives soon.

The Miss Universe 2018 project is scheduled to be conducted in December, but the venue for the international beauty competition is still unannounced.