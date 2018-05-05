Celebrating the National Day of Prayer

In a society riddled with division and unrest, this year's National Day of Prayer will focus on praying for unity within the Church, in the family, and across racial and political lines, according to Pastor Ronnie Floyd.

Floyd, president of National Day of Prayer Task Force and senior pastor at Cross Church in Northwest Arkansas, told The Christian Post that the theme of the May 3 event is anchored around Ephesians 4:3: "Make every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace."

