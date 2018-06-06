Celebrities, Fashion Icons React to Kate Spade's Death

YouTube/PeopleTV Screen shot of the late fashion designer Kate Spade during a video interview with People TV.

Stars and fashion experts reacted to the unexpected death of fashion designer Kate Spade on Tuesday due to an apparent suicide.

The founder and former co-owner of Kate Spade New York and founder of Frances Valentine was found dead by a housekeeper in her Manhattan apartment. A note which was said to be addressed to her daughter was reportedly found by the police.

In a statement released through its website, the Council of Fashion Designers of America, Inc. (CFDA) CEO and Chairwoman Diane von Furstenberg and President Steven Kolb expressed their sadness over the passing of one of their members.

"The CFDA is devastated to hear the news of our friend, colleague, and CFDA member Kate Spade's tragic passing. She was a great talent who had an immeasurable impact on American fashion and the way the world viewed American accessories," the fashion designers association executives stated.

The organization also mentioned that they want to honor Spade's life and major contributions to the fashion industry in their press release.

Former First Daughters Chelsea Clinton and Jenna Bush Hager both recalled the times when they received their first Kate Spade bags. Clinton told her Twitter followers that her grandmother gifted her with one back when she was still in college, and she still has it until today. Bush Hagar, on the other hand, also mentioned that she received one of the designer's bright, colorful handbags as a Christmas present when she was also in college. Both women extended their condolences to Spade's family.

"Girls" star Lena Dunham also turned to Twitter to praise the late designer for her work and for making a lot of people feel beautiful. "She had a quirky visual language that captivated Bat Mitzvah girls and artists alike. She was also a staple of NYC who spread good will," the actress stated.

Bryce Dallas Howard also posted a lengthy entry on Instagram to honor one of the most popular American designers. She recalled that she was tapped to be the first celebrity endorser of her eponymous brand, which she said was a dream came true.

She also said that while she never actually met the 55-year-old fashion designer, she still considered Spade's "fun and empowering" fashion as a major inspiration in her life.

Dallas Howard also mentioned that Spade's company is also determined to give back to the community. "The Kate Spade & Company Foundation provides approximately 1.2 million a year to nonprofit organizations who help provide women with access to tools and training to achieve economic independence," the "Jurassic World" star said in her post.

Just like Dallas Howard, other celebrities like Josh Groban, Nicolette Mason, and Cindi Leive listed down the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255) so that others who are going through depression or anyone who knows someone who is going through the same situation can have someone to talk to.

Meanwhile, Spade's family also released a statement through New York Daily News.

"We are all devastated by today's tragedy," her family said. "We loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly. We would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time," their statement added.

The late fashion designer, who was born Katherine Noel Brosnahan, is survived by her husband Andy and their 13-year-old daughter Frances Beatrix Spade.