Celebrities Head to Texas to March Against Immigrant Families' Separation

(Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) Some of the immigrant children that were detained by Border Patrol.

Hollywood stars were heading to the border city of Tornillo in Texas to fight against the separation of migrant children from their parents.

On Instagram, "Girls" star Lena Dunham shared a photo showing fellow celebrities holding protest signs in the tiny Texan town, tagging Amber Heard, Constance Wu, Jenni Konner, siblings Bella and Dani Thorne, Joshua Jackson, Mira Sorvino, Katie Lowes, Ione Skye, Kendrick Simpson, and singer Sia.

"We came to Tornillo, Texas, to show our solidarity with the families who have been separated, the children who are alone, the parents who are grieving and the undocumented Americans who are losing more than I can fathom. Thank you, Tornillo, for showing us a warm border welcome and reminding us that together we rise. Thank you," the actress wrote in the caption.

These celebrities joined the other rallyists to protest the separations of immigrant families that came after the zero-tolerance policy ordered by US President Donald Trump toward the illegal border crossings. According to El Paso Times, the protest was also attended by teachers, students, service workers, and the clergy who all came from different parts of the country.

The report also mentioned that the rally started with a prayer from Rev. Gabriel Salguero, the president of the National Latino Evangelical Coalition from Orlando, Fla.

"We come to you asking for courage and boldness to speak loudly against this immoral and corrupt policy of separating families, of detaining children and detaining families," Salguero said in his prayer.

CNN reported that the White House revealed that more than 2,000 migrant children are still separated from their parents and stay with the Health and Human Services. They also mentioned that the administration has a preliminary plan to bring back the families together, but the details about the plan are still under wraps.

On the other hand, Daily Mail claimed that Democratic lawmakers are still unconvinced that the current administration has no real plan to reunite the separated families.