Celebrities Sound Off on Immigrant Children's Separation From Parents at US-Mexico Border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Immigrant children detained by Border Patrol.

Even celebrities were heartbroken after seeing the viral photos of young immigrant children being separated from their parents at the US-Mexico border.

According to BBC News, almost 2,000 children were separated from their parents from mid-April until the last week of May.

Fashion model Chrissy Teigen turned to Twitter to share the cover image of The Daily News featuring a 2-year-old girl who was crying while the US border agents took her away from her mother.

It obviously struck a chord in Teigen's heart, since she also has a young daughter.

this little girl is the same age as my daughter. luna is the happiest thing. the funniest girl. and she is absolutely terrified to look around and realize she is too far away from us, even for seconds. the fear she would feel here fills me with rage and sadness. pic.twitter.com/riSV8ADRFe — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 16, 2018

"This little girl is the same age as my daughter. Luna is the happiest thing. The funniest girl. And she is absolutely terrified to look around and realize she is too far away from us, even for seconds. The fear she would feel here fills me with rage and sadness," the 32-year-old model who is also a mother to a newborn baby boy named Miles wrote. Teigen and her husband John Legend opted to help the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in taking care of the affected families by donating $72,000 each. Critically-acclaimed actress Anne Hathaway also express her disgust about the incident by sharing all the hardships that her father had to go through when she and her brother were growing up. She also shared her family's thoughts about the immigration policy that is being implemented by the Trump administration.

"My Dad and I- not to mention my entire family- are disgusted and rocked to our core by the current administration's shocking decision to separate asylum seeking immigrant families, the consequence of which is creating orphans with living parents," the "Ocean's 8" star said. In line with this, Hathaway decided to donate to the Americans for Immigrant Injustice organization under her father's name and asked her followers to do same. Other stars like "One Tree Hill" alum Sophia Bush and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel urged their social media followers to call their senators and House representatives to pass the Keep Families Together Act and the HELP Separated Children Act.

CALL YOUR SENATORS



Regardless of party or opinions, certain things need to be non-negotiable to all humans.



A non-negotiable? We do NOT rip BABIES from their mothers’ arms to put numbers on their chests like the Nazis did during the Holocaust, & then throw them in cages. NO. https://t.co/Bu0bt5d2aZ — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) June 18, 2018

1) Call your reps at (202) 224-3121- tell them to END the separation of families at the border (ask your Senators to pass the Keep Families Together Act and your House Rep to pass the HELP Separated Children Act). — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) June 14, 2018

More stars expressed their opinion and call to action for the case of the immigrant children.

Well Said @laurawbush These images of parents and children being separated is horrifying. Cruel and immoral and deplorable. https://t.co/ePLUm310Ph — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) June 18, 2018

Attn ALL U.S.Senators & U. S. Representatives: Please support the Keep Families Together Act. This atrocity must end. Please Support S. 3036 https://t.co/LDJ1cZM1xb — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) June 18, 2018