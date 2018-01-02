Facebook/BigBrother Promotional image for 'Big Brother'

The U.S. version of "Celebrity Big Brother" is set to premiere early next year, but fans still do not know who will be joining the cast. However, that does not mean there have not been rumors.

According to Hidden Remote, there is some reason to believe that "The Challenge" star Mark Long will be one of the housemates. Long himself first fueled this rumor when he alluded in a tweet he sent out in September that he would be part of the reality series.

More recently, "Big Brother" alum Dick Donato revealed on Twitter that Long would not be able to participate in his webcast for "The Challenge" because of his involvement in "Celebrity Big Brother." Long chimed in an tweeted the hashtag, #FakeNews, though he did accompany it with a winking emoji, suggesting that he is merely teasing.

But, Long is not the only person rumored to be joining "Celebrity Big Brother" as a housemate. Blogger and television personality Perez Hilton also took to Twitter to reveal some insider scoop on the cast members of the American version of the reality series.

Hilton claimed that model and reality star Blac Chyna, as well as television personality Frankie Grande, would be joining the show. He also revealed some more unusual prospects like former White House Communications Director Anthony "The Mooch" Scaramucci and former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Other rumored housemates include LaToya Jackson, Brandy, Mark McGrath, Sebastian Bach, and Bam Margera. Donato also found it peculiar that Margaret Cho, Beth Chapman, and Andy Dick suddenly followed him on Twitter without any reason, leading to speculation that they could be part of the cast as well. It should be noted that Scaramucci also followed the "Big Brother 8" winner.

Right now, though, nothing can be known for sure since CBS has yet to announce any casting news. Readers are advised to take this news with a grain of salt.

"Celebrity Big Brother" will premiere on Feb. 7 on CBS.