'Celebrity Big Brother' Cast News: A Jenner Joins First USA CBB?

The first-ever "Celebrity Big Brother" in the U.S. will launch on CBS this February. Rumors about the potential houseguests surfaced since its announcement last fall, which included a Jenner family member.

Facebook/BigBrother The first "Celebrity Big Brother" on CBS has its official houseguest list.

According to reports, Caitlyn Jenner's son Brody Jenner was in the alleged leaked list of houseguests for "Celebrity Big Brother" U.S. Other names on this list included NYSYNC's Lance Bass, "Survivor" contestant Andrea Boehlke and "Dog the Bounty Hunter" star Beth Chapman.

CBS, however, released the official list following the leakage and none of the rumored names is in the actual lineup. Instead of Jenner, Bass and Chapman, the first-ever "Celebrity Big Brother" U.S. edition will have the controversial ex-White House staff member Omarosa Manigault in the cast alongside former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Brandi Glanville and Sugar Ray lead singer Mark McGrath.

Also in the official cast of the long-running reality series are "Cosby Show" actress Keshia Knight Pulliam," TV host Ross Matthews, Miss Colombia 2015 Ariadna Gutierrez, "American Pie" actress Shannon Elizabeth, ex-NBA Chicago Bulls player Metta World Peace, "Big Time Rush" actor James Maslow, former UFC champion Chuck Liddell and "Hairspray" actress Marissa Janet Winokur.

The reality competition show hasn't even started but Manigault is already trending in the news. The former White House staff became a public personality when she joined "The Apprentice" in 2004 and impressed then businessman Donald Trump.

Manigault, however, emerged as the season's biggest villain on "The Apprentice." Viewers expect she will cause a friction in the Big Brother house on CBS.

"Celebrity Big Brother" U.S. will run for two and a half weeks only beginning Wednesday, Feb. 7. Viewers will be treated to four airings a week on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m. EST. The usual "Big Brother" season usually runs for three months but CBS planned this special offering to coincide with the Winter Olympics broadcast.