'Celebrity Big Brother' Casting News: Omarosa Manigault, Other Celebs To Enter Big Brother House

Facebook/BigBrother Host Julie Chen posed for the promo photo for 'Celebrity Big Brother'

The official cast of "Celebrity Big Brother" has been finally revealed.

CBS announced the roster of celebrities that will join the special winter edition of the "Big Brother" franchise that will premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

The list of celebrities includes a former "Real Housewives" star, a musician, a basketball player, several actors, as well as a former White House consultant.

The 11 housemates of the upcoming "Celebrity Big Brother" include Sugar Ray singer and "American Idol" guest judge Mark McGrath, former NBA star Metta World Peace, Brandi Glanville from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" fame, "Dancing with the Stars" alum and "Big Time Rush" star James Maslow, Miss Universe 2015 runner up Ariadna Gutierrez, former mixed martial artist Chuck Liddell, "RuPaul's Drag Race" judge Ross Matthews, Broadway star Marissa Jaret Winokur, former "Celebrity Apprentice" contestant Keshia Knight Pulliam, "American Pie" star Shannon Elizabeth, as well as the other ex "Celebrity Apprentice" contestant and former White House consultant Omarosa Manigault.

Franchise host Julie Chen spoke to Page Six to discuss Manigault's decision to join the long-running reality TV series.

According to Chen, Manigault will possibly shed light on her controversial political experience. "After spending one year in the White House — and if you believe what you read on Page Six — I don't think it was the most pleasant exit when asked to resign..." Chen stated. "I do think she's going to speak her truth in the House."

The host also believes that Manigault's experiences while working with the US President Donald Trump will attract a lot of viewers to watch the show.

Meanwhile, "Big Brother" season 19 winner Josh Martinez shared some tips on how to win the show in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. According to Martinez, it very important to prepare for the show mentally.

"If you are not mentally prepared to play the game of Big Brother, do not sign up," Martinez stated. "It's intense. It's brutal. It's a roller coaster of emotions. You better be mentally prepared and you better be able to play."

The upcoming "Celebrity Big Brother" will air on CBS at 8 p.m. EDT.