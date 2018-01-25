Celebrity Big Brother News: Malika Haqq Threatens to Exit Show

(Photo: CBS) Julie Chen is still the host of "Celebrity Big Brother" on CBS this February.

Another Kardashian pal may be heading out of "Celebrity Big Brother."

Malika Haqq, a close friend of Khloe Kardashian, has demanded Big Brother to "make arrangement" for her to leave the famous house. She reportedly wanted to get out of the compound after being refused to be given her normal high-protein diet.

She apparently lost a task that left her with basic food options. In a new clip, the reality star can be seen speaking to Big Brother in the diary room. She is seen complaining about how the food they are currently being fed "is not food."

"I can't have an egg or a piece of fish. I'm not going to eat noodles and fruit out of a can," she said. When Big Brother told her that a porridge would be nice, she responded, "'I've never even had porridge before, I'm not going to start today. I'm not interested."

Big Brother assured her that the porridge is "delicious" but Haqq still did not want any of it.

Back in 2016, Kardashian family friend Jonathan Cheban also joined "Celebrity Big Brother." He is famous for being Kim Kardashian's friend. Unfortunately, he left the show seven days into the process after declaring that he was having problems with the claustrophobic environment.

Haqq, 34, previously worked for Khloe as a personal assistant. Aside from being known for her famous friend, she also works as a model and an actress. She previously starred as the lead in friend Omarion's video "Speedin." Her film credits include "School for Scoundrels," "ATL" and "Somebody Help Me 2."

She is also not a stranger to TV shows, having been on "Strong Medicine" (2004), "The Bernie Mac Show" (2005) and "Las Vegas" (2007). Additionally, she appeared on two other reality programs: "Hollywood Divas" and "Dash Dolls," the latter being a spinoff for "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

The next eviction on "Celebrity Big Brother" will happen this Friday.